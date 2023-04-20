Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,429 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after buying an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of GPK opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

