Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHYG. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,741,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,902.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 439,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after buying an additional 417,387 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,886,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 635,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,390,000 after purchasing an additional 157,592 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,699,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SHYG opened at $41.32 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $43.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

