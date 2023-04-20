Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after acquiring an additional 231,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,009 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,607,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,983,000 after acquiring an additional 141,271 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,463,000 after buying an additional 71,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $322,980.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $786,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,958 shares in the company, valued at $758,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $322,980.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,879 shares of company stock worth $990,357. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zai Lab Price Performance

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $37.54 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.79 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 206.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

