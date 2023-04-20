Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 346,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,217 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,649,000 after buying an additional 452,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,438,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,128,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after buying an additional 1,215,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,633,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,964,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,274,000 after buying an additional 265,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,271.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

