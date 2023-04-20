Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,101,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,480 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $3,379,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 981.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 167,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 902,351 shares during the period. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.26. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.90.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 206.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

