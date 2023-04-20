Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

RHP opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average of $87.35. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

