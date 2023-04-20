Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,188,000 after purchasing an additional 818,594 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 681,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 249,243 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRC. Raymond James lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $38.08 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.90%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.