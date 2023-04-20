Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 323,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $33.68 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

