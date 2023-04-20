Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,963 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 478.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

INDA opened at $39.81 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

