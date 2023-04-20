Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,532 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFXF. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 385.3% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 747,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 593,507 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 513,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,574,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,661,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after buying an additional 100,467 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.