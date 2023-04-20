Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $10.48 Million Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 617,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,523 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Vale by 74.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vale by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vale by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vale by 17.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALE opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.87. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. Analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.68.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

