Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $11.92 Million Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 620,066 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after buying an additional 179,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,693,000 after purchasing an additional 137,885 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 108,638 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 91,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after buying an additional 85,135 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $28.93 on Thursday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $758.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($4.34). The company had revenue of $115.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.10 million. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 21.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRLB. Benchmark upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

