Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Affirm by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 6.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Affirm by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

AFRM stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,860 shares of company stock valued at $702,360. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

