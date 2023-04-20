Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.96 Million Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.7% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,796,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,777,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,114,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,197,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,336,000 after acquiring an additional 100,628 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,366,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 100,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 22.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 136,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

NMFC stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.42 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,820,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,814,794.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New Mountain Finance news, CEO John Kline purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $98,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,342.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,820,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,814,794.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 324,600 shares of company stock worth $3,820,280. Company insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NMFC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

