Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at about $17,135,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 577,842 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 775,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 331,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 597,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 292,378 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,546,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 242,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, insider Michael Graf acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at $266,869.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Graf purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLX. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.29%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

