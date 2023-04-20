Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108,697 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,874,000 after purchasing an additional 110,560 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,147,000 after purchasing an additional 75,886 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 953,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.11. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

