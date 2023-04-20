Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.58 Million Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,929,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $40,596,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 250.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,999,000 after acquiring an additional 659,917 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,540,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 297,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 223,300 shares during the period.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

Shares of DQ opened at $45.37 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $77.18. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 40.36%. The firm had revenue of $864.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

