Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth $44,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 79.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 100.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.30.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $167.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $217.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 113.90%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

