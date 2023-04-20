Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 56,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 431,031 shares worth $32,208,578. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

