Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8.56 Million Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,232,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,199,000 after acquiring an additional 485,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 72.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 134,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740 over the last 90 days. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.41.

LBTYA opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

