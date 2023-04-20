Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $9.02 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $9,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in AGCO by 7.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,309,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,266,000 after buying an additional 241,457 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 18.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,755,000 after buying an additional 511,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AGCO by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,565,000 after buying an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in AGCO by 24.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,000,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,220,000 after buying an additional 197,594 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.36.

AGCO Stock Down 1.2 %

AGCO stock opened at $126.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.54 and its 200-day moving average is $129.09. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares in the company, valued at $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

