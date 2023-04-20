Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $9.16 Million Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 907,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 380,928 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 68,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $815,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,859,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,154,714. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Shares of FATE opened at $6.36 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $38.69. The company has a market cap of $624.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Featured Articles

