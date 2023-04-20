Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $9.46 Million Stock Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,824,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,726 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $9,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $16,408,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 358.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,749,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 441,206 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JOBY opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $147,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,406,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,034,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $77,460.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $147,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,406,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,034,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,260 shares of company stock valued at $559,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

