Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,480 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $10,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enstar Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 5,678,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,891,000 after purchasing an additional 125,229 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after buying an additional 916,815 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 7.6% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,388,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after buying an additional 308,738 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,557,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,086,000 after buying an additional 280,897 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,889,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,711,000 after buying an additional 102,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCC. TheStreet raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.93. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $350.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.22 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.86%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

