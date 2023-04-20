Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,123,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,648 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Grab were worth $10,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $40,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRAB opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.19. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Grab had a negative return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 117.45%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 311.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

