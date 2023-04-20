Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $267,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,058.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $40.37 on Thursday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 12.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.85%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

