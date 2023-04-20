Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,433 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,629 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,016 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,811,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,771,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,539,000 after acquiring an additional 884,955 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.44 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

