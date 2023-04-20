Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $1,276,422.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,715,435.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $1,276,422.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,715,435.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,715 shares of company stock worth $44,663,610 in the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Atlassian from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.15.

Atlassian stock opened at $162.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $300.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of -117.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

