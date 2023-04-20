Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 61.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LCID. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $7.62 on Thursday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

