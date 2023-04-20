Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) by 556.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,992 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 6,138.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of THD stock opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $341.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.65. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $80.79.

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

