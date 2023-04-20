Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,651,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,102 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $9,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nextdoor by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 24.2% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 28.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Nextdoor Trading Down 1.6 %

KIND stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $894.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.47. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 64.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. Nextdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Nextdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.