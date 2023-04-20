Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in JD.com by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,813 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,389,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in JD.com by 621.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,249,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,153,000 after buying an additional 1,076,651 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after buying an additional 920,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 921,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after buying an additional 540,123 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $68.29. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.10.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JD. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

