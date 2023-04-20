Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,146,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,799 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Farfetch by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 96.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 124,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Farfetch by 95.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 42,006 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 14.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Farfetch by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). The business had revenue of $629.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.97 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 22.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTCH. Citigroup decreased their target price on Farfetch from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.77.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.