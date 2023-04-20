Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $11,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,133,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $636,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 687,380 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 528,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,341,000 after purchasing an additional 65,775 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.87.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $90.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.24. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.98.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

