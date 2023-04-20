Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 12,259 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,681 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,259 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 34,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Shell by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shell by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Shell by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $61.50 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average is $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

