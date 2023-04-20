Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 130,077 Shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,267,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,077 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Markforged were worth $10,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Markforged by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 54,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Markforged by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,942,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 230,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Markforged by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,604,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 365,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Markforged by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,313,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 114,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 price target on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:MKFG opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Markforged Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a negative net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

