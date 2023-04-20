Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 20,143 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OHI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.3 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

OHI opened at $26.81 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 149.72%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

