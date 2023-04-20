Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 26,396 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,396 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,575,000 after acquiring an additional 909,512 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,844,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,073,000 after acquiring an additional 634,769 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 313.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 790,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 599,555 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 89.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.12.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

