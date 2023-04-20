Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 304 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $12,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of FirstService by 6.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,022,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,425,000 after buying an additional 226,966 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of FirstService by 6.8% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,908,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,096,000 after buying an additional 247,245 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,490,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,411,000 after buying an additional 127,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,456,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,352,000 after buying an additional 33,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.9% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,058,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

FirstService Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ FSV opened at $145.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 1.08. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $112.44 and a 52 week high of $148.70.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. FirstService had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.34 million. On average, analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

