Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 34,782 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 577,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,782 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 43,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.8% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 41,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBDC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $15.46.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 194.12%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

Featured Articles

