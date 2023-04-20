Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 392,395 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 392,395 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $42.67.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.