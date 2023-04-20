Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 40,533 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,533 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDXS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 48,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,899,000 after buying an additional 231,872 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after buying an additional 168,952 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,704,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 405,488 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $279.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $17.66.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $172,498.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $172,498.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 783,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 28,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $129,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,540 shares of company stock worth $864,455. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

