Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,300 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 418,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $8,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 20.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,604,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,569 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 52.9% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,820,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after buying an additional 3,263,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,236,000 after buying an additional 228,995 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after buying an additional 1,487,391 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $17.76 on Thursday. Kanzhun Limited has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.20 and a beta of 0.25.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

