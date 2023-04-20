Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 58,065 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,065 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,372,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accolade by 1,215.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Accolade during the third quarter valued at $497,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Accolade by 20.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
Accolade Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
See Also
