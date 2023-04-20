Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 58,065 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,065 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,372,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accolade by 1,215.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Accolade during the third quarter valued at $497,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Accolade by 20.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Accolade to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

