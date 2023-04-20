Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 691 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in BRP by 17.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in BRP by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,198,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of BRP by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 407,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 152,779 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can raised its position in shares of BRP by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

BRP Stock Performance

DOOO opened at $77.05 on Thursday. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 779.10%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.132 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.52%.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

