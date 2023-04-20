Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,060 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 5,375.9% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 769,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 755,905 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 21.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,234,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,026,000 after purchasing an additional 574,774 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,775,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,027,000 after purchasing an additional 358,950 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 432,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 283,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Autohome by 561.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 183,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Autohome Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Autohome had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. Autohome’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Autohome Profile

(Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

