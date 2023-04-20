Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 83,480 Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,480 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TDCX were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TDCX by 41.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,534,000 after buying an additional 958,863 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in TDCX by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 901,605 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in TDCX in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,221,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TDCX by 82.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 420,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX during the first quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDCX stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.31. TDCX Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $15.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TDCX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.10 to $12.10 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TDCX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

