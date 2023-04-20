Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,717 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in BHP Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.22) to GBX 2,300 ($28.46) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.41) to GBX 2,550 ($31.56) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.12) to GBX 2,900 ($35.89) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $62.74 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.58.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.