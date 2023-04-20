Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 174,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 159,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hercules Capital

In other news, Director Wade Loo acquired 4,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,305.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

HTGC opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 205.26%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

