Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,236 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,651,000 after purchasing an additional 253,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,402,000 after purchasing an additional 194,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,234,000 after purchasing an additional 175,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,926,000 after purchasing an additional 102,310 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,495,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 55,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of STAG opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.00%.

In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

